Hibernian sign Adam Jackson from Barnsley on two-year deal

Adam Jackson links up with Paul Heckingbottom, who managed him while he was at Barnsley

Hibernian have signed defender Adam Jackson on a two-year deal from newly-promoted Sky Bet Championship side Barnsley.

The 25-year-old will be reunited with boss Paul Heckingbottom, who signed Jackson when he was in charge at Oakwell back in 2016.

Heckingbottom said: "I'm really pleased we have been able to get the deal for Adam over the line.

"The fact it's come so early in the summer is hopefully indicative of the work that has gone on and is going on behind the scenes here.

"It also shows Adam's own enthusiasm to play for Hibernian.

"I know all about Adam's qualities and he was one I was set on bringing to Easter Road.

"Adam initially caught my eye when he excelled at a young age in League Two with Hartlepool and I watched him for a long time before signing him for Barnsley.

"Adam has a real physical presence. He is strong in the air and understands how we want to defend and how we look to play out from the back. So, he's ideally suited to the way we like to play. "