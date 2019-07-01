Hibernian close to signing goalkeeper Chris Maxwell from Preston

Chris Maxwell is nearing a switch to Hibernian

Hibernian are close to securing the signing of Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell on loan, Sky Sports News understands.

The Scottish Premiership side are keen to strengthen their goalkeeping options ahead of the new season, with Maxwell their top target.

Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom has already signed Scott Allan, Adam Jackson, Joe Newell, Christian Doidge and Tom James this summer.

Maxwell featured 11 times for Preston last season before joining Charlton on loan in January.

Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom is keen to strengthen the club's goalkeeping ranks

The 28-year-old did not feature for Charlton with manager Lee Bowyer preferring to deploy Dillon Phillips in goal.

He made 83 appearances during his spell at Deepdale after arriving from Fleetwood in May 2016.

Maxwell, who started his career at Wrexham, has been capped by Wales at U17, U19, U21 and U23 level, but never by the senior team.