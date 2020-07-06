Hibernian News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Hibernian fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21 - Kick-off vs Kilmarnock with Rangers, Celtic double in September

From August, Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the new home of Scottish football

Last Updated: 06/07/20 11:00am

Jack Ross had Hibs in seventh before the season was halted
Jack Ross had Hibs in seventh before the season was halted

Hibernian are back in action on August 1, with a home game against Kilmarnock, while a double-header with Rangers and Celtic looms in September.

Jack Ross' side begin at Easter Road against Kilmarnock, then travel to Livingston on August 8 before four back-to-back games each live on Sky Sports against Dundee United, Motherwell, St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

Hibs travel to St Mirren at the start of September before facing Rangers (h) and Celtic (a).

Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports in August
Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports in August

Hibernian fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

August

1: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
8: Livingston (a) - 3pm
11: Dundee United (a) - 6pm, live on Sky Sports
15: Motherwell (h) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
23: St Johnstone (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
30: Aberdeen (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

September

12: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
19: Rangers (h) - 3pm
26: Celtic (a) - 3pm

October

2: Hamilton Academical (h) - 7.45pm
17: Ross County (a) - 3pm
24: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
31: St. Johnstone (h) - 3pm

November

6: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm
21: Celtic (h) - 3pm

December

5: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
12: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm
19: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
23: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm
26: Rangers (a) - 3pm
30: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm

January

2: Livingston (h) - 3pm
9: Celtic (a) - 3pm
16: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
23: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
27: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm

February

3: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm
6: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
13: Ross County (a) - 3pm
27: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

March

6: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
20: Livingston (a) - 3pm

April

3: Hamilton Academical (h) - 3pm

Also See:

Post-split dates

Saturday April 17
Saturday April 24
Saturday May 1
Wednesday May 12
Saturday May 15

Super 6: Three on the spin for Man Utd

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for a sixth time this season on Saturday. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK