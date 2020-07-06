Hibernian fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21 - Kick-off vs Kilmarnock with Rangers, Celtic double in September
Hibernian are back in action on August 1, with a home game against Kilmarnock, while a double-header with Rangers and Celtic looms in September.
Jack Ross' side begin at Easter Road against Kilmarnock, then travel to Livingston on August 8 before four back-to-back games each live on Sky Sports against Dundee United, Motherwell, St Johnstone and Aberdeen.
Hibs travel to St Mirren at the start of September before facing Rangers (h) and Celtic (a).
Hibernian fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21
August
1: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
8: Livingston (a) - 3pm
11: Dundee United (a) - 6pm, live on Sky Sports
15: Motherwell (h) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
23: St Johnstone (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
30: Aberdeen (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
September
12: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
19: Rangers (h) - 3pm
26: Celtic (a) - 3pm
October
2: Hamilton Academical (h) - 7.45pm
17: Ross County (a) - 3pm
24: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
31: St. Johnstone (h) - 3pm
November
6: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm
21: Celtic (h) - 3pm
December
5: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
12: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm
19: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
23: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm
26: Rangers (a) - 3pm
30: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm
January
2: Livingston (h) - 3pm
9: Celtic (a) - 3pm
16: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
23: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
27: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm
February
3: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm
6: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
13: Ross County (a) - 3pm
27: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
March
6: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
20: Livingston (a) - 3pm
April
3: Hamilton Academical (h) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday April 17
Saturday April 24
Saturday May 1
Wednesday May 12
Saturday May 15