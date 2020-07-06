Hibernian fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21 - Kick-off vs Kilmarnock with Rangers, Celtic double in September

Jack Ross had Hibs in seventh before the season was halted

Hibernian are back in action on August 1, with a home game against Kilmarnock, while a double-header with Rangers and Celtic looms in September.

Jack Ross' side begin at Easter Road against Kilmarnock, then travel to Livingston on August 8 before four back-to-back games each live on Sky Sports against Dundee United, Motherwell, St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

Hibs travel to St Mirren at the start of September before facing Rangers (h) and Celtic (a).

Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports in August

August

1: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

8: Livingston (a) - 3pm

11: Dundee United (a) - 6pm, live on Sky Sports

15: Motherwell (h) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

23: St Johnstone (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

30: Aberdeen (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

September

12: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

19: Rangers (h) - 3pm

26: Celtic (a) - 3pm

October

2: Hamilton Academical (h) - 7.45pm

17: Ross County (a) - 3pm

24: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

31: St. Johnstone (h) - 3pm

November

6: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm

21: Celtic (h) - 3pm

December

5: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

12: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm

19: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

23: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm

26: Rangers (a) - 3pm

30: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm

January

2: Livingston (h) - 3pm

9: Celtic (a) - 3pm

16: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

23: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

27: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm

February

3: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm

6: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

13: Ross County (a) - 3pm

27: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

March

6: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

20: Livingston (a) - 3pm

April

3: Hamilton Academical (h) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 17

Saturday April 24

Saturday May 1

Wednesday May 12

Saturday May 15