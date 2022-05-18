Hibernian to appoint Lee Johnson as new manager, with former Sunderland boss replacing Shaun Maloney

Hibernian will appoint former Sunderland and Bristol City boss Lee Johnson as their new manager in the next 48 hours.

Johnson, who spent six months as a player at Hibs' Edinburgh rivals Hearts in 2006, will replace Shaun Maloney, who was sacked after just four months in charge in April.

Johnson also played in Scotland with Kilmarnock, where he won the League Cup in 2012 and ended his career in 2013.

The 40-year-old's most recent job was a 13-month spell in charge of Sunderland, where he won the EFL Trophy in 2021. He was sacked in January after a 6-0 defeat by Bolton.

Maloney was dismissed from Easter Road after Hibernian failed to secure a top-six finish in the league and exited the Scottish Cup semi-finals to Hearts.

Maloney's backroom staff of Gary Caldwell, Valerio Zuddas and Brian Doogan also left, with former skipper David Gray taking caretaker charge for the remainder of the season, with support from Eddie May and Jon Busch.

Hibernian - who have agreed to sign Scotland international goalkeeper David Marshall from QPR - ended the season in eighth position.