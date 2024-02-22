Stuart Kettlewell: Motherwell apologise after failing to reveal manager's contract extension

Motherwell have apologised to Stuart Kettlewell and the fans after failing to disclose the manager's extended contract.

Thursday marks a full year since Kettlewell took permanent charge of the Steelmen following Steven Hammell's sacking.

There were doubts about the 39-year-old's long-term future with suggestions his contract was due to expire this summer as the club had stated he was in charge "'initially to May 2024".

The Fir Park board have now revealed his deal was extended to 2025 after he kept Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Chairman Jim McMahon said: "Although during the 12 months of his time here, there have been some highs and lows, we firmly believe that Stuart can take this group of players and the club forward.

Image: Chairman Jim McMahon has backed Kettlewell

"He came in at a difficult point last season and rejuvenated everyone at the club. This season, we are in a position to move up the table towards the end of the campaign. He has worked tremendously hard to this point and we will continue to back him.

"I ask that everyone gets behind the team as we push into the last segment of this season. The support this season, at home and on the road, has been impressive and we're all hugely appreciative of it.

"We will need that as we head into a crucial point of the season."

Motherwell are currently ninth in the Scottish Premiership, seven points above the relegation play-off spot.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of the best strikes from the first-half of this season in the Scottish Premiership. Featuring Kyogo, James Tavernier, Lawrence Shankland and more!

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky (formerly known as Twitter) will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...