Oran Kearney leaves St Mirren by mutual consent

Oran Kearney has left St Mirren after less than a year in charge of the Scottish Premiership club

St Mirren have confirmed that manager Oran Kearney has left the club by mutual consent.

Kearney failed to report for the Scottish Premiership club's first day of pre-season training on Monday amid a reported dispute with chairman Gordon Scott.

A day later, St Mirren cancelled a pre-season friendly scheduled for Saturday against Kearney's former club Coleraine, in his native Northern Ireland.

Kearney helped preserve St Mirren's Scottish Premiership status

St Mirren said in a statement on Wednesday: "The Board can confirm that Oran Kearney has left the club by mutual consent.

"The club wish to thank Oran for his time in charge and wish him every success in the future."

After joining the club last September, Kearney kept the Buddies in the Scottish Premiership, guiding them to 11th place before defeating Dundee United in the relegation play-off on penalties.

"I am gutted. But, my time was up, that was crystal clear," Kearney said in a statement released via his Twitter account.

"I gave 100% commitment to the cause as I've done at any club I've been at as a player or manager.

"I am very proud of the job I did and the turnaround I made, just sad not to be seeing it through."