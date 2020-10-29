St Mirren to be investigated by SPFL over alleged breach of coronavirus rules

St Mirren will be investigated by the SPFL after they were charged for allegedly breaking coronavirus rules which led to the cancellation of two matches earlier this month.

The Paisley club could not fulfil fixtures against Motherwell and Hamilton and could now lose the points from both games, with an SPFL disciplinary hearing scheduled in November.

It is alleged the Saints breached the SPFL's Covid-19 regulations during the lead-up to those matches.

A sub-committee of the SPFL board, chaired by an independent legally-qualified professional, will hear the case against St Mirren and also Kilmarnock, following an earlier postponement against Motherwell, on November 10-11.

A statement from St Mirren on Twitter read: "Following the SPFL decision to proceed with disciplinary proceedings against St Mirren, St Mirren can confirm they will defend this robustly."

The Scottish Premiership match against Hamilton last week was postponed after St Mirren informed the SPFL that they could not fulfil the fixture.

The club said that due to a number of positive tests for Covid-19 among their playing squad and coaching staff, and a number of other players who are isolating, they only had 11 registered fit players available for the game.

Their match against Motherwell on October 17 was also postponed after a third first-team player at the club tested positive for the virus.