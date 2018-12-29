European paper talk: Luka Modric to leave Real Madrid?
By Danny Lee, Football Whispers
Last Updated: 29/12/18 3:11pm
With the January window soon open for business, transfer talk is hotting up. Here, Football Whispers scour European newspapers and websites to round up the reports from the continent.
Spain
Luka Modric has rejected a new contract at Real Madrid and is looking to leave the club. (AS)
Cesc Fabregas will not be staying in England when his Chelsea contract expires, instead preferring a move to another European country. (Marca)
Ex-Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes is about to return to the club as part of manager Unai Emery's coaching set up. (Estadio Deportivo)
Bayern Munich are considering a move for Villarreal playmaker Pablo Fornals, who has a 26 million euro release clause. (El Confidencial)
Exequiel Palacios' protracted move from River Plate to Real Madrid should be completed on January 7 or 8 but it is still unclear whether he will be moving to Spain in January or remaining with the Argentine club until the summer. (Mundo Deportivo)
Germany
Despite reports suggesting Liverpool are closing in, Borussia Dortmund and US star Christian Pulisic has agreed to join Chelsea in the summer for a reported fee of £45m. (Bild)
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has held talks with the family of Chelsea's rising star Callum Hudson-Odoi ahead of an expected £13m bid. (SportBild)
France
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has held talks with Isco's representatives ahead of a potential transfer. (Paris United)
Former Real Madrid star Pepe is not interested in signing for Monaco and favours a move to England or Portugal. (Le 10 Sport)
Italy
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri wants to stay at the Serie A champions despite interest from Manchester United. (Calciomercato)
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer 80 million euros to sign Napoli midfielder Allan. (Corriele dello Sport)
Portugal
Andreas Pereira has told Manchester United to play him more or he will leave the club, with Arsenal, Everton and West Ham said to be keen. (UOL Sports)
Turkey
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has started talks with Fenerbahce after being told he is no longer part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans. (Takvim)