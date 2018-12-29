European paper talk: Luka Modric to leave Real Madrid?

Luka Modric wants to leave Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain

With the January window soon open for business, transfer talk is hotting up. Here, Football Whispers scour European newspapers and websites to round up the reports from the continent.

Spain

Luka Modric has rejected a new contract at Real Madrid and is looking to leave the club. (AS)

Cesc Fabregas will not be staying in England when his Chelsea contract expires, instead preferring a move to another European country. (Marca)

Cesc Fabregas wants a move away from the Premier League, according to Marca

Ex-Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes is about to return to the club as part of manager Unai Emery's coaching set up. (Estadio Deportivo)

Bayern Munich are considering a move for Villarreal playmaker Pablo Fornals, who has a 26 million euro release clause. (El Confidencial)

Exequiel Palacios' protracted move from River Plate to Real Madrid should be completed on January 7 or 8 but it is still unclear whether he will be moving to Spain in January or remaining with the Argentine club until the summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany

Despite reports suggesting Liverpool are closing in, Borussia Dortmund and US star Christian Pulisic has agreed to join Chelsea in the summer for a reported fee of £45m. (Bild)

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has held talks with the family of Chelsea's rising star Callum Hudson-Odoi ahead of an expected £13m bid. (SportBild)

Germany's Bild claims Chelsea are set to win the battle for Christian Pulisic

France

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has held talks with Isco's representatives ahead of a potential transfer. (Paris United)

Former Real Madrid star Pepe is not interested in signing for Monaco and favours a move to England or Portugal. (Le 10 Sport)

Italy

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri wants to stay at the Serie A champions despite interest from Manchester United. (Calciomercato)

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer 80 million euros to sign Napoli midfielder Allan. (Corriele dello Sport)

Portugal

Andreas Pereira has told Manchester United to play him more or he will leave the club, with Arsenal, Everton and West Ham said to be keen. (UOL Sports)

Andreas Pereira is reportedly unhappy with his Manchester United prospects

Turkey

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has started talks with Fenerbahce after being told he is no longer part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans. (Takvim)