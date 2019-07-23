Nicolas Pepe's future 'almost done', says Lille president Gerard Lopez

Lille president Gerard Lopez has revealed the future of in-demand winger Nicolas Pepe is close to being decided.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a host of top European clubs this summer after scoring 23 goals in 41 appearances last season.

Pepe admitted earlier this year that he was open to a move away from Lille and Lopez admits the Ligue 1 club are preparing for life without the Ivory Coast international.

"In terms of departures and arrivals, if a player leaves, we will go and get what we need," Lopez told French newspaper La Voix du Nord.

"For Nico, it is almost done and he could have left last summer.

"It is true that there are big offers and big clubs in for him, so I think [he will leave].

"Aside from that, you never know in football."

