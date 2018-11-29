Thomas Tuchel says Jurgen Klopp trying to deflect blame after PSG beat Liverpool in Champions League

Thomas Tuchel suggested Jurgen Klopp's post-match frustration after Liverpool's defeat to Paris Saint-Germain was a diversionary tactic.

Klopp accused PSG of "unsportsmanlike" behaviour in the 2-1 Champions League loss, saying his Liverpool players, who picked up six yellow cards, were made to look like "butchers".

The defeat damages Liverpool's chances of qualifying for the last 16 as they must now beat Napoli 1-0 or by two clear goals in their final group game.

PSG boss Tuchel said Klopp's comments about sportsmanship and the referee were taking "attention away from the result" in Paris.

"I did not feel it was such a big issue. We have five minutes overtime, we suffered a lot of fouls - you don't have to do fouls," he said.

"I don't even want to talk about it because for me it is not a subject. When I lose big games I am angry and I talk about stuff just to bring attention away from the result.

"I do this also but it's not my issue. You'll have to ask Jurgen for that and I heard he has his opinion to that and that's fine. I'm talking about the game."

PSG now head to Red Star Belgrade for their last group game with their destiny in their own hands.

"It was our last chance to show that we are capable of competing with a team like Liverpool, a team with an incredible mentality," said Tuchel.

"Everyone was ready to suffer for each other. That was necessary against Liverpool and it was a big step forward for us."

Liverpool, meanwhile, face Everton on Derby Day on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Everton have only lost once in the Premier League since the start of October, and Klopp said: "Everton are doing really well this season, they are a different cup of tea to the last three years.

"We have to be 100 per cent spot on for a tough one."

