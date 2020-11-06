Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's international call-ups questioned by PSG boss Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel has questioned Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's international call-ups, with the injured pair set to join up with their respective nations after Saturday's French Ligue-1 meeting with Rennes.

Neymar hurt his groin in last week's 2-0 Champions League win at Istanbul Basaksehir and has not featured in either of PSG's last two matches.

Mbappe suffered a hamstring injury in the 3-0 Ligue 1 victory at Nantes last weekend, forcing him to miss PSG's midweek Champions League loss to RB Salzburg.

Brazil are in World Cup qualifying action at home to Venezuela next week, before playing away in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo the following Tuesday. France, meanwhile, host Finland in a friendly on Wednesday before Nations League matches against Portugal and Sweden.

Tuchel told reporters: "It would be a good chance to let a few players recover. But we also have confidence that the national teams take good care of the players."

The PSG head coach added he does not feel isolated from the club's hierarchy after the team lost two of their first three games in this season's Champions League, having suffered defeat at home to Manchester United in their opener.

"I don't feel alone. It is already enough that everybody else goes up and down."

PSG sit top of Ligue 1 heading into the Rennes game, winning seven games in succession after suffering defeat in their first two games of the campaign.