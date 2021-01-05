Mauricio Pochettino: Big players like Lionel Messi and Dele Alli welcome at Paris Saint-Germain

Mauricio Pochettino says Paris Saint-Germain would welcome any of the world's best players, with Lionel Messi and Dele Alli both being linked with moves to the French champions.

Barcelona forward Messi is free to speak to clubs outside of Spain, with his contract at Nou Camp due to expire on June 30.

PSG already boast World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe and Messi's former Barcelona team-mate Neymar, but former Tottenham and Southampton boss Pochettino's arrival has increased speculation over transfer targets.



Alli has been linked with a reunion with Pochettino during the January transfer window, despite Tottenham insisting they are not looking to sell or loan out the midfielder.

Speaking at his PSG unveiling as head coach, Pochettino said: "Any big player in the world is always welcome at Paris Saint-Germain."

Image: Lionel Messi has enjoyed a near two-decade-long association with Barcelona

Pochettino, who has been out of work since being sacked by Tottenham in November 2019, has signed a deal until June 30 2022, with the option of an extra year.

The Argentine, 48, added discussions with the club hierarchy over possible movement in the transfer market would come to light "in the future" as he prepares for his first match in charge against Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

"We haven't had time to talk about [transfers]," he added.

"Since January, when we arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, was a crazy period for us to try and adapt to a new club, a lot of meetings, training sessions and to prepare for tomorrow's match."

Image: PSG tried to sign Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli last summer

Pochettino also downplayed any possible reunion with ex-Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is deemed surplus to requirements at Inter Milan.

PSG will resume the Ligue 1 season after a short winter break third in the table and host Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League in February and March.

Image: Mauricio Pochettino has replaced Thomas Tuchel at the Parc des Princes

Pochettino, who played for PSG between 2001 and 2003, said it was difficult to compare the challenges of managing PSG and Tottenham because he cannot be "objective" with Spurs.

He led Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019, where they lost to Liverpool, and was sacked five months later, with the club 14th in the Premier League, and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

"Every single club is different," Pochettino explained. "I know very well that Paris Saint-Germain is one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"Of course Tottenham, today, is too. It is an amazing club and of course we gave unbelievable memories there. It is difficult to compare because we are in France and Tottenham is an English club.

"It is difficult to be objective with Tottenham. It is still in our hearts and we love Tottenham. I think it is a relationship that is never going to stop, we are always going to think about them.

"But for now it is time to be focused 100 per cent on Paris Saint-Germain."

Transfer shows back on Sky Sports News! The latest news and views throughout January on SSN with our football experts and special guests. 10am-11am: Good Morning Transfers 1pm-2pm: Transfer Talk 5pm-5.30pm & 7pm-8pm: Transfer Show

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.