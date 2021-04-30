Kylian Mbappe: Paris Saint-Germain forward an injury doubt for Champions League semi-final at Man City

Kylian Mbappe is an injury doubt for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of their Champions League semi-final, second-leg clash away at Manchester City.

The French club have confirmed the forward has suffered a calf injury which will rule him out of their Ligue 1 game against Lens on Saturday. Mbappe had previously sustained a knock after scoring twice in the victory over Metz on April 24.

He played the full match for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the first leg against City on Wednesday and produced an impressive display in the first half at the Parc des Princes as PSG went into half-time with a one-goal lead thanks to an early header from Marquinhos.

City came back in the second half with a goal each from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez which earned the away side a 2-1 aggregate lead to take into Tuesday's clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Image: Mbappe produced a glittering first-half display against Manchester City in the semi-final first leg before Pep Guardiola's side mounted a comeback

PSG also lost midfielder Idrissa Gueye to a red card on Wednesday night after he was involved in a bad challenge on Ilkay Gundogan and he will be unavailable for the reverse tie.

Meanwhile, Juan Bernat and reserve goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier also remain sidelined.

PSG reached the Champions League final last season and Mbappe will be a major loss for the Parisians if he is unavailable for the game against City - with his presence being crucial to their aim of winning the biggest accolade in European club football for the first time in their history.

The France international forward, 22, has netted 37 times in 43 appearances in all competitions this season, with eight of those goals coming in the Champions League.

He scored twice in the quarter-final, first leg against Bayern Munich away at the Allianz Arena earlier in April as PSG overcame the side which beat them in last year's final.

With four games remaining of their Ligue 1 season, PSG trail league-leaders Lille by one point and face Lens, Rennes, Reims and Brest before the end of the campaign as they look to achieve a fourth title in a row.

Pochettino's side also have a French Cup semi-final against Montpellier on May 12.