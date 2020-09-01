Ivan Rakitic leaves Barcelona to rejoin Sevilla

Ivan Rakitic has left the Nou Camp and returned to Sevilla

Ivan Rakitic has rejoined Sevilla from Barcelona on a four-year deal.

The Croatia midfielder rejoins the La Liga side where he played from 2011-2014, prior to his move to the Nou Camp.

Barcelona said in a statement: "The Andalusian team will pay FC Barcelona 1.5m euros plus 9m in variables.

"FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Rakitic for his commitment and dedication and wishes him good luck and success in the future."

Rakitic has made 105 appearances for Croatia

Rakitic, 32, scored 35 goals in 310 games for Barcelona during his six years with the club, winning four league titles, four Copa del Rey trophies, plus the Champions League in that time.

Rakitic captained Sevilla to Europa League success in 2014 before leaving to join Barcelona.

