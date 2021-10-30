Sergio Aguero: Barcelona forward taken to hospital for cardiac tests after suffering chest discomfort

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero was taken to hospital for a cardiac exam after complaining of discomfort during their match with Alaves on Saturday; the 33-year-old was substituted before half-time at the Nou Camp

Sergio Aguero was taken to hospital after complaining of chest discomfort during Barcelona's draw with Alaves.

The 33-year-old striker was withdrawn before half-time after receiving treatment for several minutes during the La Liga match at the Nou Camp.

He was seen holding his chest and will undergo cardiac tests at hospital as a precautionary measure, after leaving the ground in an ambulance. He was replaced by Philippe Coutinho.

𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 | @aguerosergiokun reported chest discomfort and has been admitted to the hospital for a cardiac exam pic.twitter.com/7du9VIz5zO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 30, 2021

Aguero's former team Manchester City also sent a message of support and wished the Argentine well.

"Everyone at Manchester City wishes you a speedy recovery, @aguerosergiokun. We're with you."

Barcelona, who were led by caretaker boss Sergi Barjuan for the first time following the departure of Ronald Koeman, were held to a 1-1 draw by Alaves.

Former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay opened the scoring before Luis Rioja levelled to earn a point for the visitors.

Barcelona remain in ninth place in the table - eight points behind fierce rivals Real Madrid, who beat Elche 2-1.