Antoine Griezmann: Barcelona trophies first then MLS move

Antoine Griezmann has yet to complete his first season with Barcelona

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has reiterated he wants to play in Major League Soccer after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The France international joined the Spanish champions from Atletico Madrid last summer in a deal worth £108m.

He has made 26 appearances this season, scoring eight goals.

Griezmann, 29, wants to win trophies with Barcelona and help France retain the World Cup before he departs but he told the Los Angeles Times it is his ambition to eventually play in the United States, although he is unsure which MLS club he may join.

"Winning La Liga and the Champions League with Barca would be a dream, and also my objective," he said.

"Then there's another World Cup in Qatar. And after that MLS.

4:19 Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero says Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona for at least another season, but wouldn't rule out a move in the future Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero says Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona for at least another season, but wouldn't rule out a move in the future

"I don't know which team, but I really want to play there. For me it's an objective to end my career in the United States with the possibility of playing well and being a big part of the team and fighting for a title."

This is not the first time Griezmann, a big NBA fan too, has discussed moving to America.

Two years ago he told Le Figaro: "Win a World Cup, a Champions League and then I can go and quietly play in the USA. That's my ideal itinerary. It's not bad, is it?

"If the plan goes like that, I'd sign for that now. I don't know at which age I want to play in MLS, it'll all depend on the trophies I'll have won beforehand."

Griezmann is currently preparing for the return of La Liga with a first match against Real Mallorca scheduled for June 13.