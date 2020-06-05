Lionel Messi trains away from Barcelona team-mates ahead of La Liga return

Barcelona are confident captain Lionel Messi will be back in first-team training before their match against Mallorca on June 13

Lionel Messi is training alone after picking up a muscle injury, just days before Barcelona's first La Liga match since the coronavirus shutdown.

Barcelona say their captain has a minor right quadriceps injury and trained in isolation, doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks.

The team resume their title defence against Mallorca on June 13, their match since the league was suspended nearly three months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Messi has been directly involved in 31 Barcelona goals this season, scoring 19 and assisting 12

Barca are confident Messi will be fit enough to rejoin his team-mates "in a few days' time".

The first team are due to train again on Saturday, followed by a separate session at the Nou Camp.

La Liga will resume on June 11 with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.

Barcelona lead the league by two points from Real Madrid while there are just five points separating clubs competing for European qualification, from third to seventh spot.