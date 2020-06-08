Lionel Messi set to be fit for Barcelona's La Liga restart

Lionel Messi's Barcelona team are two points clear at the top of La Liga

Lionel Messi is set to be fit for the restart of La Liga as he returned to training with his Barcelona team-mates.

Messi had a minor right quadriceps injury and trained in isolation on Saturday, doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks.

The Argentine is the leading goalscorer in La Liga this season with 19 goals.

Messi and the Barcelona players have been tested for coronavirus

Barcelona resume their title defence against Mallorca on Saturday (June 13), their first match since the league was suspended nearly three months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Messi trained alongside striker Luis Suarez who has been cleared to play when La Liga resumes.

The Uruguayan had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on January 12 and has not played since but the club's doctors have now said that he is fit to play.

La Liga will resume on June 11 with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.

Barcelona lead the league by two points from Real Madrid while there are just five points separating clubs competing for European qualification, from third to seventh spot.