Premier League: Coronavirus testing on match officials to start this week

Premier League match officials will be tested for coronavirus for the first time this week

Premier League referees and their assistants will be tested for coronavirus for the first time in the next 72 hours.

The first rounding of testing will be carried out at each official's nearest Premier League training ground, with subsequent tests likely to be completed using home testing kits.

Officials will be tested twice a week in line with top-flight clubs. The Premier League is not planning to announce the results of these tests.

It is hoped match officials may be able to take charge of friendly games ahead of the return of the Premier League on June 17.

Aston Villa take on Sheffield United in the first game of the restart, before Arsenal face Manchester City later that day - with both games live on Sky Sports.

The referee appointments for both games are expected to be announced later this week.

Wed June 17: Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed June 17: Man City vs Arsenal - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Fri June 19: Norwich vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Fri June 19: Tottenham vs Man Utd - 8.15pm , Sky Sports

Sat June 20: West Ham vs Wolves - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 21: Newcastle vs Sheff Utd - 2pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun June 21: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea - 4.15pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 21: Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon June 22: Man City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports

Tue June 23: Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue June 23: Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed June 24: Man Utd vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed June 24: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun June 28: Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue June 30: Brighton vs Man Utd, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 1: Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 1: West Ham vs Chelsea, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.