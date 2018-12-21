Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos says Jose Mourinho would be wanted by everyone as manager

0:41 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos refused to be drawn on a potential return for Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid following his Manchester United sacking Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos refused to be drawn on a potential return for Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid following his Manchester United sacking

Sergio Ramos says "everyone" would want Jose Mourinho as their manager but insisted greater respect should be shown towards current Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari.

Mourinho, who led Real from 2010 to 2013, was sacked as Manchester United manager on Tuesday after two-and-a-half years in charge at Old Trafford.

Real sacked Julen Lopetegui in October before replacing the former Spain head coach with Solari, who with victory in Saturday's Club World Cup final against Al Ain will win his first trophy in charge.

Sergio Ramos played under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013

"We have had five years since Mourinho [left] and we are still talking about Mourinho. Why?" Ramos said.

"He is a coach of the highest level so everyone would want him. Real Madrid has won everything so we have to have respect for the coach that we have now.

"We don't have Mourinho, we have (Santiago) Solari. We're going to see if we can win this title and maybe after that we will talk about Mourinho. I don't want to be part of this [rumours] game."

Santiago Solari is targeting his first silverware as Real boss

Solari not worried by Jose to Real talk

Real reached the Club World Cup final courtesy of a Gareth Bale hat-trick in a 3-1 victory against Kashima Antlers on Wednesday and victory in the UAE will see them win the competition for a record fourth time.

Ramos was not pleased by the assertion he could have an influence over a managerial appointment as Real captain.

"You think that because I am the captain I can have a say on who becomes the coach of Real Madrid?" he added.

"It's a decision that I have nothing to do with."