Gareth Bale unable to lead Real Madrid like Cristiano Ronaldo, says Predrag Mijatovic

Gareth Bale has scored four goals in in 15 La Liga appearances this term

Gareth Bale does not have the ability to lead Real Madrid in the same way that Cristiano Ronaldo did, according to club legend Predrag Mijatovic.

Bale was substituted at half-time of Thursday's 2-2 draw at Villarreal after suffering an injury when his side were 2-1 up.

Mijatovic, who scored Real's winner in the 1998 Champions League final against Juventus, lamented Bale's overall fitness before taking aim at head coach Santiago Solari's tactics in recent games.

"What keeps happening with Bale is a real shame," Mijatovic told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in Serie A this season

"I like him a lot as a player but he is nowhere near being the leader of the team after Cristiano Ronaldo left. It's worrying that he gets injured so often."

Mijatovic added. "I am struggling to watch Real Madrid this season.

Predrag Mijatovic scored the winner in the 1998 Champions League final

"They played well in the first half (against Villarreal) then when we thought they were going to kick on they played a disastrous second half with no game-plan.

"They have taken a step back in the league this season. I don't think it's a problem of attitude, but more one of impotence. The way they are playing does not make me feel optimistic."