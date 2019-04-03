Real Madrid to start new Bernabeu stadium this summer

1:45 Real Madrid say work to remodel Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will begin at the end of the season Real Madrid say work to remodel Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will begin at the end of the season

Real Madrid have announced they will start work to remodel the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium at the end of the season.

The club will add a retractable roof to the new-look Bernabeu as well as a revamped facade to modernise its appearance. It will also have a 360-degree video screen and a new seating section, though its capacity is expected to remain at about 80,000.

Madrid first started working on the stadium project in 2009. Three years ago, the club said the goal was to finish the new stadium by 2020.

“It will become an avant-garde and universal icon, one of the great future projects for Real Madrid. Located in the heart of Madrid, it will be the best stadium in the world," said club president Florentino Perez.

“We are facing one of the great projects of the future for Real Madrid, and, of course, it will be also for the city of Madrid.

“The new Santiago Bernabeu stadium will entail an important improvement for the club, but also for its surroundings.

“And it will allow Real Madrid to remain competitive in an increasingly difficult international football scenario.”

The complex, reportedly scheduled for completion by 2023, will extend over 66,000 square metres and feature leisure and entertainment facilities.

“We want, in short, to be the great digital stadium of the future,” Perez added.