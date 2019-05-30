Sergio Ramos says he will see out his Real Madrid contract amid interest from China

Ramos is Real Madrid's long-serving player having joined the club from Sevilla in 2005

Sergio Ramos has announced he intends to see out his Real Madrid contract following transfer interest from China.

Ramos, 33, had asked the club to allow him to leave to join a team in China on a free transfer, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Tuesday.

Perez said Ramos and his agent approached the club claiming they had received "a very good offer from China", but says the club refused the defender's request.

Ramos confirmed he had received an offer but says he intends to see out his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"There has been too much speculation about my future and I wanted to reiterate my commitment to the club," he said.

"My relationship with the president is similar to that of a father and son.

Florentino Perez said Sergio Ramos had asked to leave the club to join a team in China on a free transfer

"I want to reiterate that I want to see out my contract at Real Madrid.

"There is an offer from China and if I didn't feel wanted than it's an alternative, but at present my deal is with Real Madrid and my plan is to see out my contract.

"There has been too much speculation and I wanted to clear this matter up.

"If I do ever leave Madrid it will be as my level is no longer good enough. And I would go to a team which doesn't compete with Real Madrid."

Ramos' contract is due to expire in the summer of 2021

Club captain Ramos' current deal expires at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 33-year-old has played 606 times for Real Madrid since 2005, winning four La Liga titles, four Champions League titles, two Copa del Reys and four Club World Cups.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.