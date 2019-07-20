Eden Hazard suited to Real Madrid style, says Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard won two Premier League titles during their time together at Stamford Bridge

Cesc Fabregas believes Real Madrid will give Eden Hazard the freedom to express himself following his move from Chelsea.

Hazard joined Real in June for a fee that could reportedly rise to £130m with add-ons.

1:13 Eden Hazard says he felt like a kid during his unveiling at the Santiago Bernabeu following his transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid. Eden Hazard says he felt like a kid during his unveiling at the Santiago Bernabeu following his transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid.

Monaco midfielder Fabregas, who spent five years playing alongside the Belgium international at Stamford Bridge, is convinced Hazard will flourish at the Bernabeu, with their style of play better suited to him than the likes of Barcelona.

"Hazard is an incredible player who makes the difference," Fabregas told AS.

0:40 Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more! Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more!

"He is the kind of player that was made to play at Real Madrid because he needs a lot of space to run into, to have the ball and drive, he likes to move around the field and you can't say to him to 'stay there'.

"At Barcelona, for example, it's a team more about positioning, for everyone to be in their place to circulate the ball.

"He likes to go to the ball, to have freedom and he can give Real Madrid much more than he could to Barcelona."