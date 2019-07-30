Gareth Bale: Real Madrid against cut-price transfer to Champions League rival

Gareth Bale has been told he can leave Real Madrid this window after falling out of favour under Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid do not want Gareth Bale to leave the club to sign for another team in the Champions League in a cut-price deal, Sky Sports News understands.

The club's hierarchy believes the relationship between head coach Zinedine Zidane and Bale has irretrievably broken down, despite maintaining hope that it could be mended during their recent pre-season tour of the United States.

Bale trained alone in Madrid on Tuesday after not being included in Real Madrid's squad for their pre-season trip to Germany.

Real Madrid announced on Monday that Bale had not trained with the main group, working instead with injured team-mate Luka Jovic, before the rest of the squad departed for Munich.

Real later announced their squad for the Audi Cup with Bale's name missing from the 24-player list.

The 30-year-old shared a video of himself promoting Real Madrid's new away kit for 2019/20 season on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

The Wales international had been poised to join Chinese club Jiangsu Suning on a deal worth a reported £1m-a-week, but that move fell through over the weekend.

Jiangsu Suning signed Ivan Santini from Anderlecht on Monday, all but ending the possibility of Bale joining the club, with the Croatian striker taking up the foreign player spot previously held back for the Real forward.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett said: "Any stories suggesting that Gareth or his family were the reason the deal did not take place are completely false."

Marca reported on Sunday that Bale's family blocked the move to China, telling his representatives to look to join other clubs in Europe.

Other reports suggest Real president Florentino Perez changed his mind at the last minute, before telling Jiangsu Suning they could not have Bale for free.

Bale, who has won the Champions League four times with the Spanish giants, has been told he can leave this summer after falling out of favour under Zinedine Zidane.

Bale's agent Barnett previously called Zidane a "disgrace" and questioned how he could show such little respect for a player "that has done so much for Real Madrid", after the Frenchman said the forward was close to a move away from the Bernabeu.

Real will play Bale's former club Tottenham at the Audi Cup on Tuesday, with hosts Bayern Munich and Turkish side Fenerbahce also involved in the four-team tournament, which concludes with a third-place play-off and final on Wednesday.

