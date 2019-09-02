Keylor Navas close to joining Paris Saint-Germain from Real Madrid

Keylor Navas has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in Madrid

Paris Saint Germain are closing in on a deal to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, Sky Sports News understands.

The move for the Costa Rica international would see PSG's French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola head the other way.

It would be a second spell in La Liga for Areola, who previously played for Villarreal.

PSG keeper Alphonse Areola could be on his way back to La Liga

Navas signed for Madrid from Levante in 2014 after impressing at the World Cup in Brazil.

The 32-year-old has made over 100 appearances for Real, winning three Champions Leagues and one La Liga crown. He has also lifted four FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, and the Supercopa De Espana.

Thomas Meunier is linked with a move to Juventus

PSG could still be busy on Deadline Day with right-back Thomas Meunier tipped to join Juventus before the close of business in a swap deal that will see Mattia De Sciglio arrive at Parc des Princes.