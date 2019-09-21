Zinedine Zidane shrugs off Jose Mourinho Real Madrid link

Zinedine Zidane insists he is ignoring speculation about his job

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says he is unconcerned by the Spanish media continuing to link Jose Mourinho with his job.

Real lost 3-0 to an under-strength Paris Saint-Germain side on Wednesday that was missing star players Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe.

0:28 Zinedine Zidane says Paris Saint-Germain were 'superior to us in everything', as Real Madrid lost 3-0 to the Ligue 1 champions in their opening Champions League Group A game. Zinedine Zidane says Paris Saint-Germain were 'superior to us in everything', as Real Madrid lost 3-0 to the Ligue 1 champions in their opening Champions League Group A game.

Zidane's side failed to register a shot on target in a Champions League game for the first time in 16 years but the former France international shrugged off the speculation over his job.

"I'm not interested in what is said outside the club, the day I pay attention to what's in the press is the day I leave," said Zidane.

Jose Mourinho has been linked in the Spanish media with a return to Real Madrid

"I feel in a strong position and I never give up. I will keep trying until the last minute and as long as the club will give me the chance to continue. I don't feel questioned at all.

"I'm not bothered by the Mourinho speculation.

"This is how the situation is, and whenever the team has a bad result the impression is that everything needs to change. It's difficult but it's the reality."