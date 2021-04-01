Sergio Ramos: Real Madrid defender set to miss Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool with calf injury

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos appears to have been ruled out of next week’s Champions League tie against Liverpool.
Ramos sustained a calf injury after appearing as a late substitute in Spain's World Cup qualifying win against Kosovo on Wednesday night.
Real Madrid said in a statement: "After the tests carried out (on Thursday) on our captain Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with a muscle injury in the internal twin of his left leg."
- LeBron part of Liverpool ownership group after new investment
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Haaland heading for Barcelona?
- Merson Says: Arsenal game is must-win for Liverpool
Ramos, who had recently returned to full fitness following knee surgery, stepped off the bench in the closing stages for Spain in their 3-1 win against Kosovo.
Although Real have not confirmed how long Ramos is expected to be out, he is highly unlikely to feature in Real's quarter-final clash with Liverpool next Tuesday.
Trending
- Haaland representatives in Barcelona for talks
- Yeovil captain Lee Collins dies aged 32
- Choose your England Euro 2020 squad
- Mercedes reveal impossibility to call Lewis vs Max
- Merson Says: Arsenal game is must-win for Liverpool
- 'This cannot happen' - Germany reacts to North Macedonia loss
- Arteta rules out Arsenal making move for Aguero
- Fans to return for Leicester-Southampton FA Cup semi-final
- England's Euro 2020 squad: Winners and losers
- England vs Poland player ratings: Rice impresses
He is also expected to miss El Clasico against Barcelona the following Saturday.
Liverpool's visit was set to rekindle the feud between Ramos and Mohamed Salah, who dislocated his shoulder in a challenge from the Spain international during their Champions League final clash in 2018.
Salah was forced out of the match in the first half and the incident prompted heated reaction on social media from both sides' fans.