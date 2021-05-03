Javi Gracia: Valencia sack head coach after loss to Barcelona

Valencia confirm sacking of Javi Gracia following 3-2 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday; Los Che currently 14th in La Liga, six points away from the relegation zone; Salvador González 'Voro' to take charge on interim basis

Monday 3 May 2021 12:01, UK

Valencia have sacked head coach Javi Gracia
Valencia have sacked head coach Javi Gracia following Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Barcelona.

The La Liga club have collected three points from their last six league games and sit 14th in the table, only six points clear of the relegation places with four matches remaining in the current campaign.

Image: Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona came from behind to beat Valencia 3-2 on Sunday

A club statement said: "The club would like to publicly thank him for his work and dedication during his time coaching the team, and wish him the best of success for the future."

Former Spain and Valencia defender Salvador González 'Voro' will take charge of the first team on an interim basis following Gracia's dismissal.

The former Watford boss Gracia was appointed on a two-year deal in July 2020.

