Gaizka Garitano sacked by Athletic Bilbao hours after La Liga win

Athletic Bilbao have sacked head coach Gaizka Garitano, only hours after their 1-0 La Liga victory over Elche on Sunday.

The Basque Country club announced Garitano's exit in a statement shortly after their match, but did not specify the terms of the 45-year-old's departure.

"Athletic Club would like to thank Gaizka and his staff for the effort and dedication they have shown since taking over the first team when it was in a delicate sporting situation," the club statement said.

"They have always done their best for the club."

Spanish media speculated that former Valencia coach Marcelino Garca Toral could take his place.

Garitano was promoted from reserve team coach to first-team boss in December 2018 and helped the team avoid relegation.

He then led the team to last year's Copa del Rey final, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and has yet to be played.

He leaves the team ninth in the standings on 21 points after winning six, drawing three and losing eight of their 17 games this season.

Bilbao host Barcelona on Wednesday and before taking on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid on Saturday.