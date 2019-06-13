Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has Italian suspension lifted

Agent Mino Raiola will be able to broker transfers everywhere now

Super agent Mino Raiola is free to negotiate in Italy after his domestic ban was lifted by the Italian FA (CFA) at a hearing in Rome on Thursday.

Raiola had also been the subject of a worldwide ban from FIFA, however that was frozen by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday as they process his appeal.

This news could boost the chances of Paul Pogba, a client of Raiola, returning to Serie A champions Juventus this summer - three years after he left Turin to move to Manchester United.

Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paritici has travelled to United's London offices for face-to-face meetings over the potential transfer of Pogba, according to Sky in Italy.

Discussions are at an early stage, with Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo understood to be part of discussions.

Manchester City have cooled their interest in Cancelo due to Juventus' £44m asking price - and the fact Danilo remains at the Etihad, having failed to agree a move to Inter Milan.