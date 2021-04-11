Inter Milan beat Cagliari to close in on Serie A title - European football round-up

Inter Milan edged closer to their first Serie A title in 11 years after a 1-0 win over Cagliari on Sunday.

Struggling Cagliari had put up stubborn resistance in the San Siro, with debutant goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario making several fine saves to keep the league leaders at bay.

But a rare goal from full-back Matteo Darmian with just 13 minutes finally broke the deadlock and sealed an 11th successive league win.

Inter are now 11 points clear of AC Milan in second with just eight games left.

Image: Matteo Darmian was Inter's unlikely matchwinner against Cagliari

With such a healthy lead at the top of the table, Antonio Conte shuffled his pack for Cagliari's visit, with Lautaro Martinez and Achraf Hakimi given a rest, but Inter's cohesion did not suffer early on as they created plenty of chances.

Christian Eriksen forced the best save from Vicario in the first half - a fine one-handed stop to claw out a goalbound effort from the Dane.

As the match wore on, Inter started to look more nervous, and Conte brought Martinez and Hakimi on, with the latter instrumental in brilliantly setting up the chance for Darmian, who celebrated with a jubilant bench.

While Cagliari remain in 18th place, five points from the safety zone, Inter require just 14 points from their last eight matches to guarantee the Scudetto.

Juventus can reclaim second spot from AC Milan later on Sunday but currently trail Inter by 12 points.