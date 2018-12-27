Inter Milan to play two Serie A games behind closed doors after trouble against Napoli

Inter Milan will have to play two Serie A games behind closed doors following serious events at their game against Napoli at the San Siro on Wednesday, the Italian Football Federation announced on Thursday.

An Inter Milan fan died and four Napoli fans were stabbed before the Serie A match between the Italian sides, and there were also allegations of racist chanting inside the San Siro.

The 35-year-old supporter was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after being hit by a van but later died, while in a separate incident, four Napoli fans were stabbed around an hour before the game as ultras from both sides clashed.

The atmosphere during the match remained hostile, with Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti demanding the game to be suspended because of alleged racist chanting.

