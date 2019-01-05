Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin set for Inter Milan move in the summer

Diego Godin appears to be on his way to Inter Milan in the summer

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin is close to joining Inter Milan on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to Sky In Italy.

Godin's Atletico deal expires in the summer and the Uruguay international is set to join Inter on a two-year deal with the option of a third year.

He was a transfer target for Manchester United, with former United boss Jose Mourinho keen to bring the centre-back to Old Trafford last summer.

Godin eventually turned down a move to United and said personal reasons were behind his desire to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano for another year.

Godin has won seven trophies in his Atletico Madrid career

A move to the San Siro could see Godin reunited with his former Atletico defensive partner Joao Miranda, who moved to Inter in 2015.

Godin has enjoyed over a decade playing in Spain after spending three years at Villarreal before joining Atletico in 2015.

The 32-year-old has made 13 La Liga appearances this season for Atletico, who are second in the table, three points behind league leaders Barcelona.