Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin set for Inter Milan move in the summer
Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin is close to joining Inter Milan on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to Sky In Italy.
Godin's Atletico deal expires in the summer and the Uruguay international is set to join Inter on a two-year deal with the option of a third year.
He was a transfer target for Manchester United, with former United boss Jose Mourinho keen to bring the centre-back to Old Trafford last summer.
Godin eventually turned down a move to United and said personal reasons were behind his desire to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano for another year.
A move to the San Siro could see Godin reunited with his former Atletico defensive partner Joao Miranda, who moved to Inter in 2015.
Godin has enjoyed over a decade playing in Spain after spending three years at Villarreal before joining Atletico in 2015.
The 32-year-old has made 13 La Liga appearances this season for Atletico, who are second in the table, three points behind league leaders Barcelona.