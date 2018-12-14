AC Milan fined by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play rules

AC Milan have been fined £10.7m and threatened with a season-long ban from European competition by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

A UEFA panel says the ban will be activated if Milan fails to break even on soccer-related business in June 2021.

The decision was announced the day after Milan were eliminated from the Europa League. The £10.7m will be deducted from their prize money.

UEFA originally banned Milan from the competition in June for violations of rules monitoring spending on player transfers and wages up to 2017. The club also spent heavily in an off-season spending spree that year.

Milan were reinstated within weeks by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which sent the case back to UEFA for a fairer punishment.

More to follow...