AC Milan face more punishment for breaking UEFA rules

AC Milan have been punished again for breaching UEFA's financial rules

AC Milan are facing more punishment from UEFA for breaking financial fair play rules after investigators informed judges.

This case is separate to December's which saw Milan fined €12m and threatened with a ban from European competitions for one season.

Milan have now been referred to UEFA's financial regulator for failing to break-even for the second year running.

The Italian giants were initially set to be banned from the Europa League in June 2018 but were eventually fined upon their exit in December after a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

This came after they were believed to have breached UEFA's financial rules between 2015-17 by spending €200m on transfers.

The rules insist that clubs are not allowed to make losses of more than €30m.

But on Wednesday, UEFA stated a new case will be set against Milan for the three-year period of 2016-2018.

Their statement read: "This referral is not related to the decision that was made by the CFCB adjudicatory chamber in December 2018 concerning the previous monitoring period and was covering the reporting periods ending in 2015, 2016 and 2017."

Ivan Gazidis has been running the club since December after leaving Arsenal

Milan have gone without Champions League football for five years and despite that spending spree, have failed to reach their previous heights.

Last season, they were knocked out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage whereas this year, they failed to make it out of the group stage.

Despite this, Milan are still very much in the hunt to secure a Champions League spot in Serie A. They currently sit in fourth place, level on points with fifth-placed Atalanta.

It is also understood that the Rossoneri and Inter Milan are close to announcing a joint project for a new stadium.

In March, Inter chief executive Alessandro Antonello told Sky Italia: "We are working together at San Siro stadium and shortly we will tell Milan's mayor about our decision.

"We are hoping to get collaboration (with AC Milan and Milan authorities)."