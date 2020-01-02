Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrives for AC Milan medical

Zlatan Ibrahimovic flew into Linate Airport ahead of his AC Milan medical

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has arrived in Italy for a medical ahead of rejoining AC Milan.

Ibrahimovic has signed a six-month contract with the Serie A side and has an option to sign on with the club for a further year.

Ibrahimovic scored 56 goals in 85 games during his two seasons with AC Milan

The 38-year-old former Manchester United striker has been a free agent since leaving LA Galaxy in November. He scored 53 goals in 58 matches during his time with the Major League Soccer team.

Milan are currently 11th in Serie A and suffered their heaviest league defeat in 21 years just before the winter break when they lost 5-0 at Atalanta.

Ibrahimovic won three Serie A titles with Inter Milan earlier in his career

They fired head coach Marco Giampaolo in October after just four months in charge and he has since been succeeded by Stefano Pioli. Milan have scored just 16 goals in their 17 Serie A matches this season.

Ibrahimovic previously spent two seasons at Milan, after initially joining them on a season-long loan from Barcelona in August 2010.

Ibrahimovic counts Barcelona among his former clubs

The Swede helped AC Milan win the league that season before signing for them permanently in June 2011. He left for Paris Saint-Germain a year later having scored 56 times in 85 appearances.

Negotiations with Milan had been ongoing for weeks with the two parties trying to satisfy Ibrahimovic's salary demands, while also adhering to Financial Fair Play rules.

The Italian club are serving a ban from European competition due to Financial Fair Play breaches.

Capello: Zlatan will shake-up AC Milan

Fabio Capello - who led Milan to the Serie A title and Champions League glory during his stint as boss in the 1990s - is convinced Ibrahimovic will help revive the goal-shy Rossoneri's fortunes.

"Zlatan's return to Milan is positive in two respects: for what he can still offer as a player and for the contribution of personality," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

2:25 Here are some of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's MLS career highlights as he waves goodbye to LA Galaxy after two seasons Here are some of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's MLS career highlights as he waves goodbye to LA Galaxy after two seasons

"The stories of the poor US championship are bleak. It is not at the level of the best European leagues.

"Ibrahimovic will need a few games to settle, but then he will become decisive. Milan have little personality. Zlatan will shake the team."

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.