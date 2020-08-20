Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan striker nearing new deal for 2020/21 season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is close to agreeing a new deal with AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan are closing on a deal for the 2020/21 season which Sky in Italy believe could be announced by the end of the weekend.

Ibrahimovic scored 11 goals in 20 games for the Rossoneri last season after returning to the club at Christmas.

Milan are keen to have the Sweden striker's signature confirmed by Monday when the squad is scheduled to meet up.

Sky in Italy report the parties are looking for middle ground on wages for a one-year deal, between the 7.5m euros being sought by Zlatan and the 5m euros on offer from Milan.

