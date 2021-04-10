Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan striker is very close to signing a new contract, says Paolo Maldini

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on the brink of signing a new contract with AC Milan.

Technical director Paolo Maldini told Sky in Italy: "There are only small details missing and, therefore, we are very close to the renewal."

It is set to be a new one-year deal for the Sweden striker, who will turn 40 in October, and his fifth season in red and black stripes.

He re-joined the club in January 2020 after a spell with LA Galaxy. Ibrahimovic's contract extension is expected to be confirmed within the next few days.

Image: Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off in AC Milan's win over Parma on Saturday

The 39-year-old will earn around €7m per year (£5.94m per year/£114k per week), the same wages he agreed for this season.

Ibrahimovic recently came out of international retirement and played in Sweden's World Cup qualifying wins over Georgia and Kosovo in March.

The forward has scored 15 goals in 16 Serie A appearances this season, his latest strike coming in the Rossoneri's 3-2 win over Fiorentina last month.

Stefano Pioli's side are second in the Italian top flight, trailing league leaders Inter by eight points having played a game more.

Ibrahimovic was sent off in Milan's 3-1 win over Parma on Saturday, with the victory maintaining the pressure on their local rivals.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma also has his Milan contract up in the summer and negotiations continue over an extension, while talks between Milan and Hakan Calhanoglu over a new deal have stalled over the midfielder's wage demands.