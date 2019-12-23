Giuseppe Iachini replaces Vincenzo Montella as Fiorentina boss

Fiorentina have announced Giuseppe Iachini as their new manager

Fiorentina have appointed former player Giuseppe Iachini as their new manager.

The hierarchy have acted swiftly to replace Vincenzo Montella, who was sacked on Saturday, following a 4-1 thrashing at home to Roma on Friday night, leaving them without a win in seven matches.

Iachini, who made 126 appearances for Fiorentina during a five-year spell, has led four sides to promotion out of Serie B, but was sacked as Empoli manager in March.

"The current situation in the table forced us to change the coach," said Rocco Commisso, the club's billionaire owner.

"We chose Iachini because he is a great man, linked to Florence and Fiorentina. Now we have to stick together and get back on the right track as soon as possible."

The 55-year-old has huge experience in Italian football, having achieved promotion with Sampdoria, Chievo, Brescia and Palermo - the last two of whom he has managed on two occasions.

Iachini also spent a brief period at Udinese in 2016 and takes over from Montella with his new side currently 15th in Serie A, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

The Italian will be without Champions League winner Franck Ribery until the new year after the Frenchman suffered an ankle injury against Lecce earlier this month.