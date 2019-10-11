Claudio Ranieri set to be named Sampdoria head coach

Claudio Ranieri will replace Eusebio Di Francesco for a second time in seven months

Claudio Ranieri is set for a return to management with Serie A club Sampdoria, according to Sky in Italy.

Ranieri will replace Eusebio Di Francesco for a second time in seven months after succeeding him at Roma in March.

The former Leicester and Chelsea boss worked in the Italian capital for the final three months of last season after his sacking as Fulham manager in February.

Di Francesco won just two of his eight matches in charge of Sampdoria this season before he was dismissed on Wednesday.

It will be Ranieri's 20th job in football management across 16 clubs (nine from Italy) and one spell as national team boss for Greece.

Ranieri's finest moment in management came with Leicester when he led them to an unlikely Premier League success in 2015/16.