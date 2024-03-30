 Skip to content
FREE STREAM: Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in crucial Bundesliga game

Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga with our free stream; kick-off 5.30pm

Saturday 30 March 2024

Free Stream! | Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund | Bundesliga

Second-placed Bayern Munich entertain fourth-in-the-table Borussia Dortmund in a huge Bundesliga derby on Saturday.

The champions currently trail league leaders Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points with now just eight games left this season, with Dortmund a further 10 points back.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm and you can watch Der Klassiker live via our free stream.

Sky Sports viewers will be able to follow the Bundesliga coverage throughout the season.

