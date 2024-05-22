Xabi Alonso, Florian Wirtz and Bayer Leverkusen's remarkable season discussed by club chief Simon Rolfes

Bayer Leverkusen are two wins away from a memorable treble and historic undefeated season. It's a remarkable rise from the team that were second bottom in the Bundesliga when Xabi Alonso arrived in October 2022.

Ahead of Wednesday night's Europa League final against Atalanta in Dublin, Leverkusen's managing director Simon Rolfes sat down for an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News.

He reveals how they kept Alonso amid interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich, where in demand Florian Wirtz will play his next season and the reasons behind this extraordinary campaign.

How have you got to this position?

"A lot of things have come together. There is an incredible team spirit and the guys have developed through the season. There have been difficult moments in some games and we kept pushing. We have a fantastic head coach and coaching staff and had good signings in the summer.

"The last window gave us the final pieces of the puzzle. We also saw young players from previous years develop. When we signed them in 2020/2021 as high potential players but they've developed into top players. This combination of things have made it possible to achieve our dream."

Signing experienced players last summer

"It was very important because we missed that last season. The experienced players we had then got injured or started on the bench. This season some of our experienced players are also key players, like Granit Xhaka.

"He is in the heart of the team as a number six and connects the guys both on and off the pitch in a fantastic way. It's a good balance because the younger players keep pushing and bring energy."

What impact has Xhaka made?

"Granit Xhaka had a massive impact. With this signing you could feel the impact, the fans said 'wow'. Usually we sign younger players and develop them but to sign him from Arsenal was a real statement. The fans felt we already had good players, Florian Wirtz for example, but to put Granit in it was clear we needed a top player and that's what he is.

"His technical ability, in-game intelligence, technique, passing, his understanding of how Xabi wants to play, to dictate the tempo if the game is too fast. Also in the locker room he is a respectful person and everyone respects him for his career.

"He does not have an ego, he is on the same level as the guys. It helps create this special team spirit and this special energy."

Breaking Bayern Munich's 11-year dominance

"What I like is the way we did it. We did it because of our strengths and not the weaknesses of others. Munich has more points than last season when they won the championship. In the end we showed in each single match that we are the best team and with a playing style that is transmitting energy to the fans.

"They love our football and support from a lot of people in Germany gives us additional pride. We had a difficult situation with four or five players at Africa Cup of Nations. We had a small squad so had to decide to sign more players or not. A winter transfer window is always difficult and so we went with a smaller squad to show we have trust in them.

"To be competitive and successful in all three competitions we need everybody. I'm very proud because that period made us stronger."

German media publication BILD labelled you 'Der Shopping King' for your work in the transfer market last summer!

"My role is a little different to the traditional way in the UK. I'm responsible for the whole sporting area so academy, scouting, first team and the head coach. They report to me and we decide what strategy to take football wise. You start with the DNA of the club so Bayer Leverkusen, what kind of club is it?

"We play attractive offensive football and we develop players. You then try to find a head coach and players for this. I have a lot of fantastic colleagues in the scouting and recruitment department. It's a constant challenge and it always starts new in the summer."

Do you need to sell a player every summer?

"Each summer it's different. Players can sometimes leave like Havertz or Diaby. That's possible and part of the business but this summer for sure we will keep the core of the team. We have long-term contracts with most of the players and the players feel the squad has a lot of strengths, a good head coach and it's a good moment to be here.

"Our goal is to be competitive in the competitions next year. We define our playing style and have a clear profile for each position. We look at the candidates with our scouting and recruitment team and then look at them technically, tactically and physically. We also have a close look at the personality of a player.

"We try to create a competitive environment in the squad but one that is based on trust and team spirit. You need good characters as players and we look at what's important for us, social competence and attitudes for example."

What did you learn while working under Rudi Voller?

"A lot! I really appreciated working with him as he gave me a lot of responsibility in my department and gave me the freedom to structure it. I had freedom but I also had the benefit of getting his input. In good moments you don't learn so much but you learn in the difficult times, when you have to sack a coach or find a new one for example. In those times we worked well as a duo."

Decision to bring in Alonso in 2022

"For sure I think it was a brave decision, no doubt. I believed in his quality. His playing style (at Real Sociedad B) was similar to what we wanted. His personality was also important and how he acted as a player and as a coach was consistent.

"There were a lot of green lights. The only thing was that he didn't have a lot of experience as a head coach (for a senior team). We had enough games to see a difference and at the end of that season I was convinced." (Leverkusen finished 6th in that first season).

How pleasing was it to keep him?

"It's great because it shows that he feels good here and it's the right place for him. He can fight for success and fulfil his ambitions. The club and Xabi have a similar will to win. It also shows that we have quality and he appreciates how we work. We have a trusting relationship in the club and he can concentrate on his daily tasks without distractions from everywhere."

When did you find out he was going to stay?

"It was the national team break. My feeling before was always that he would stay from our conversations, but it's only a feeling. It's one thing to have a contact but another thing when you have a leader with the commitment that comes from the heart. He said 'ok I want to do this' and that's why it was great when we spoke about it."

Was there any worry about Liverpool and Bayern interest?

"Maybe that was a little more special but I'm always convinced you have to concentrate on your strengths. I was convinced we could offer a lot to him and our players with other interest in them. That's why I was always calm."

Do you expect a lot of interest in your players this summer?

"We have a clear perspective in how we want to build the squad for next season. For sure the interest will come but we are in a strong position because of contracts. But we have a strong bond to the players. The players appreciate a lot of things here and I think they are really happy to be here. That's the best argument to convince him to stay."

Are you worried that Bayern Munich will raid your squad to weaken their rival?

"I don't know. For sure 10, 15 or 20 years ago that was a normal thing but things are changing. The European environment has changed a lot. It's an international market now with the Premier League clubs, Spain, Italy and France as well."

Florian Wirtz has been linked with other clubs, including in the Premier League. Where will he be playing next season?

"He will stay. His father and agent said it before. He has a contract here and he's really happy. This is the right place for him to develop as a player and person. His future is bright that's for sure.

"He is such a good player and shows a great will to win and to work. It's not normally the attributes of a number 10 but he combines talent with the work rate of a six or a defensive player along with producing special magic moments."

How do you analyse the profit and sustainability issues in English football at the moment?

"Most German clubs are quite stable in their financial situation. The coronavirus time was maybe more difficult for smaller clubs but in general we try to be really solid in our financial situation. That's why FFP is good for us and the whole market.

"For sure the most money and the most powerful league is the Premier League and also in the transfer market. If that is more regulated it will help (protect) the English clubs but it also helps the general market."