Ajax fans set off fireworks outside Juventus' hotel

Ajax fans attempted to give their side a helping hand ahead of their clash with Juventus by setting off fireworks outside the Italian team’s hotel in the early hours of Wednesday.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are in Amsterdam for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday evening, but found their night's sleep ahead of the tie disrupted thanks to some home fans.

A video shows Ajax supporters setting up and lighting the fireworks outside the city's Van der Valk Hotel, where the Serie A champions are staying, before jumping in a car and leaving the scene to the backdrop of noise and pyrotechnics.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juve team-mates had to contend with two separate displays from the Ajax fans, the first at 2am and then again at 4am, with both lasting about five minutes each time.

The Dutch supporters pulled a similar stunt ahead of their side's last-16 tie against Real Madrid in February, letting off fireworks and playing loud music right outside the team hotel at 3am on the morning of the match.

Ronaldo looks set to feature for Juventus after missing the last two weeks with a thigh strain, sustained while on international duty with Portugal.