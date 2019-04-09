Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus squad for Champions League quarter-final vs Ajax

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time Champions League leading goalscorer with 122 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Juventus' squad for Wednesday's match at Ajax in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, marking his return from two weeks out with a right thigh injury.

Massimiliano Allegri said last week he was hopeful Ronaldo could return for Wednesday's first leg in Amsterdam after being forced off with a thigh strain while playing for Portugal during the international break.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward missed Juventus' last three Serie A games while he focused on his recovery.

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick for Juventus against Atletico Madrid improved his Champions League knockout stage record

Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in the Champions League, scored a hat-trick in Turin against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 to ensure his side remain in with a chance of winning Europe's elite competition for the first time since 1996.

Defender Giorgio Chiellini (calf) and midfielder Emre Can (ankle) were left off the squad because of injury.