Carabao Cup first-round preview: Derby vs Salford City and Leyton Orient vs QPR live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats for the remaining Carabao Cup first-round fixtures as Salford City travel to face Derby County in one of the standout ties.
- Get Sky Sports - All channels £23 a month
- Football calendar - all the new dates
- Live football on Sky Sports
Tuesday - Selected fixtures
Derby County vs Salford City - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football
Team news
Derby go into their EFL Cup clash against Salford low on numbers due to the combination of injuries and a transfer embargo.
Given his threadbare squad, Rams boss Wayne Rooney does not have much room to rotate players for Tuesday's game. Recent signing Ryan Allsop could get a run-out in goal while exciting teenager Louie Sibley is an option in midfield
Left-back Lee Buchanan remains a doubt with the injury that ruled him out of Derby's Championship opener against Huddersfield at the weekend, while midfielders Jason Knight (ankle) and Krystian Bielik (knee) are out.
James Melhado will hope to make his debut for Salford. The midfielder, a summer signing from non-league side Newcastle Town, was the only new arrival not to feature in the Ammies' first game of the season against Leyton Orient.
Trending
- Messi arrives in Paris after agreeing PSG deal
- Fenners: Me, myself and mental health
- Man Utd will not allow Martial to leave this summer
- How Bielsa hopes to build on Leeds progress
- Messi receives formal two-year offer from PSG
- Roma agree £34m deal to sign Abraham
- Watch Originals vs Spirit LIVE!
- Will Liverpool get their mojo back?
- The evolution of Lukaku explained
- Jake Paul: Is Tommy Fury a real fighter? I want world title
Boss Gary Bowyer has other options should he wish to make changes to his starting line-up.
Experienced forward Ian Henderson could be dropped to the bench, with Bowyer potentially prioritising league action for the 36-year-old.
Opta stats
- This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Derby County and Salford City; the last time the Rams' first ever competitive match against an opponent was in the League Cup was against Reading in October 1965 (1-1 draw).
- This will be Salford City's fourth League Cup match, with each coming against sides from a higher division than themselves.
- Derby will face League Two opponents in the League Cup first round for an eighth consecutive season; they have progressed from six of the previous seven, failing only at Portsmouth in 2015-16.
- Salford have scored just one goal in their previous three League Cup matches, an Ian Henderson penalty against Rotherham in last season's first round.
How to follow: Watch Derby vs Salford City live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm; Kick-off 7.45pm. Follow the action with our dedicated live Carabao Cup blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Cardiff City vs Sutton United - 7pm
Team news
Cardiff could hand a first start of the season to Kieffer Moore for their Carabao Cup first-round clash with Sutton.
The Wales striker missed pre-season due to Covid but came off the bench in Saturday's Sky Bet Championship draw at home to Barnsley.
If Moore does come in it is likely to be as one of several changes made by Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy.
With the likes of Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell and Kieron Evans missing for the hosts, McCarthy could look to some of Cardiff's youngsters to make up the numbers.
Sutton's first-ever League Cup tie comes on the back of a painful EFL debut. Matt Gray's side looked set for a point at Forest Green only to concede in the last minute to lose 2-1.
There are a plethora of new signings waiting in the wings to make their full debuts with Joe Kizzi and Alistair Smith unused substitutes in the weekend defeat.
Ricky Korboa and Richie Bennett came off the bench the New Lawn and will be keen to start this time out.
Opta stats
- This will be the first ever competitive match between Cardiff City and Sutton United, with the Bluebirds winning six of their last seven League Cup games against teams in the fourth tier (L1).
- Sutton United will be competing in a League Cup match for the first time in their history.
- Cardiff City have lost their last four matches in the League Cup by an aggregate score of 11-2 - they've never lost five consecutive games in the competition.
- Cardiff have been eliminated in three of their last four League Cup ties in which they've faced teams from any division below them (W1).
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Birmingham vs Colchester - 7.45pm
Team news
Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer is likely to make a number of changes to his side for the Carabao Cup first-round visit of Colchester.
Blues opened their Sky Bet Championship campaign with a 1-0 win at recently-relegated Sheffield United but many of the side are likely to be rotated.
Chelsea loanee Juan Castillo could make his full debut after coming off the bench on Saturday, while fellow new arrival Chuks Aneke will be pushing for his maiden appearance.
Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge missed the Blades game through illness and could be back, while Dion Sanderson is again likely to be absent with a knock.
League Two Colchester drew 0-0 at Carlisle on Saturday. Like his Birmingham counterpart, U's boss Hayden Mullins is expected to shuffle his pack.
Sylvester Jasper was a late substitute in the goalless draw and the on-loan Fulham forward could make his first start.
Goalkeeper Jake Turner joined on loan from Newcastle in time to be on the bench at the weekend and could also come in.
Opta stats
- Birmingham City have never lost a competitive match against Colchester United, winning three and drawing two.
- This will be the second season in which Colchester and Birmingham have met in the League Cup, with the first taking place in the second round of the 1970-71 edition (Birmingham progressed after a replay).
- Birmingham have lost six of their last seven League Cup matches, winning the other vs Crawley Town in 2017-18 (5-1).
- Colchester United have failed to get past the first round of the League Cup in nine of their last 10 attempts at this stage of the competition, progressing only in 2019-20 vs Swindon Town.
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Blackburn vs Morecambe - 7.45pm
Team news
Blackburn are expected to be without Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson when they host Morecambe in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.
The duo are not expected to be fit in time to feature in the clash after missing Saturday's season opener against Swansea.
However, manager Tony Mowbray has no new injury concerns to deal with following their Sky Bet Championship curtain-raiser. Rovers are set to be without Adam Armstrong as he nears a move to Southampton.
Morecambe could choose to rotate their squad after making 15 new signings ahead of the start of the season.
Striker Jonathan Obika is one of the new arrivals, but he has sustained a hamstring injury which will keep him sidelined until 2022.
Rangers loanee Josh McPake missed Morecambe's last pre-season friendly and the opening match of the season and remains a doubt for the trip to Blackburn.
Ryan Delaney, meanwhile, was forced off with a knock after half an hour of Saturday's draw with Ipswich.
Opta stats
- This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Blackburn Rovers and Morecambe. The last time that Blackburn's first ever match against a particular opponent came in a League Cup meeting was in the 2011-12 second round against MK Dons, which they lost 1-2.
- Morecambe have lost eight of their last nine League Cup matches against sides from a higher division, including each of their last five since a 5-4 win over Championship side Rotherham in August 2016.
- Blackburn have won each of their last five League Cup first round ties, last losing in 2015-16 against Shrewsbury.
- Morecambe have progressed from the League Cup first round in seven of their last 11 seasons, including both of their last two after a penalty shootout (v Mansfield in 2019, Grimsby in 2020).
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Forest Green Rovers vs Bristol City - 7.45pm
Team news
Opi Edwards' hamstring problem is likely to keep him out of Forest Green's Carabao Cup tie against his former club Bristol City.
Fellow defender Baily Cargill and forward Josh March are also unlikely to be fit to face the Sky Bet Championship side but manager Rob Edwards is hopeful some of that injured trio could be ready by the weekend.
Sadou Diallo, a summer arrival from Accrington, could make his debut having been an unused substitute for the weekend win over Sutton.
Fellow midfielder Elliott Whitehouse remains absent with a knee injury.
Bristol City midfielder Callum O'Dowda is unlikely to feature because of a shin problem which forced him off after just 13 minutes of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Blackpool.
City boss Nigel Pearson plans to make significant changes and that could see Tomas Kalas, Nahki Wells and Taylor Moore feature.
Hungarian international midfielder Adam Nagy was omitted from the squad at the weekend after asking to leave but he could still feature. Forward Antoine Semenyo and Robbie Cundy are both still recovering from knee operations.
Opta stats
- Forest Green Rovers will face Bristol City in a competitive match for the first time in their history.
- Bristol City have progressed in three of their last four round one League Cup ties against lower league teams, after suffering five consecutive such eliminations beforehand.
- Forest Green have been eliminated in four of their previous six League Cup ties, progressing in 2018-19 vs Swindon (R1) and in 2019-20 vs Charlton (R1).
- Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has won his first EFL Cup game in charge of a team with three of the four previous sides he has managed in the competition (L1).
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Hull vs Wigan - 7.45pm
Team news
Callum Elder is facing a battle to be fit for Hull's Carabao Cup first-round clash with Wigan at MKM Stadium. Elder missed the win over Preston on Saturday with an ankle injury and will be assessed ahead of the visit of the Latics.
New signings Di'Shon Bernard, Andy Cannon and Matt Smith were all named on the bench at Deepdale and will hope to be involved.
Randell Williams, Thomas Meyer, Ryan Longman, and Sean McLoughlin missed Saturday's opener due to contracting coronavirus and remain doubtful.
Wigan boss Leam Richardson could take the opportunity to rotate his squad against the Tigers. Striker Stephen Humphrys was introduced from the bench in the defeat at Sunderland and may get a chance from the start.
Midfielder Jordan Cousins also came on against the Black Cats but was an injury doubt ahead of the game so may be managed more carefully.
Defender Tom Pearce and forward Gwion Edwards were also concerns ahead of the game and may be rested from a second game in four days.
Opta stats
- This will be the third League Cup meeting between Hull City and Wigan Athletic; the Latics won the first 2-0 in the 2003-04 first round, while the Tigers won 1-0 most recently in the 2007-08 second round.
- The last three competitive meetings between Hull City and Wigan Athletic have witnessed 17 goals (5.7 per game), including an 8-0 Wigan win in July 2020, a result which remains the Latics' heaviest ever win in the Football League and the Tigers' joint-heaviest defeat in the Football League (also 0-8 v Wolves in 1911).
- Hull have progressed from seven of their last eight League Cup first round ties, including each of their last five since losing to Macclesfield in 2011-12.
- Wigan have lost eight of their last nine League Cup fixtures, including each of their last four in a row. The Latics last lost five on the spin in the competition in August 1996.
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Millwall vs Portsmouth - 7.45pm
Team news
Millwall defender Jake Cooper is a doubt for Tuesday's Carabao Cup first-round clash with Portsmouth at the Den.
Cooper missed the 1-1 Championship draw at QPR on Saturday due to a back problem and was set to undergo a late fitness test ahead of the cup tie.
Forward Mason Bennett remains sidelined by the ankle injury he sustained in the pre-season match at Ipswich on July 31. Otherwise, boss Gary Rowett appears to have a fully-fit squad to select from.
It remains to be seen whether there is any involvement for Portsmouth midfielder Shaun Williams against his old club.
Williams, who joined Pompey during the summer following the expiry of his contract with Millwall, was withdrawn from the starting XI for Saturday's 1-0 League One win at Fleetwood prior to kick-off with a stiff back.
Boss Danny Cowley has said Williams has made "good progress" since then, but added: "He's obviously very keen to appear against his former club, but there is a bigger picture for us to look at. There's a decision to make because we've got a very important league game on Saturday (against Crewe) and a small squad at the moment."
Paul Downing (hamstring) and Ellis Harrison have returned to training, but Jayden Reid (knee) and Liam Vincent (shin) remain unavailable.
Opta stats
- Millwall and Portsmouth haven't faced since the 2011-12 season when Milwall won home and away in the Championship.
- Millwall and Portsmouth haven't faced in a competition outside of the league since September 1992, when they drew 1-1 in the group stage of the Anglo-Italian Cup.
- Millwall have progressed from six of their last seven League Cup ties against sides from a lower division than themselves, the exception being an elimination at the hands of Oxford United in 2019-20 following a penalty shootout
- Portsmouth have progressed from the first round of the League Cup in consecutive seasons, last doing so three seasons running between 1998-99 and 2000-01.
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Sheffield United vs Carlisle United - 7.45pm
Team news
Lys Mousset is an injury concern for Sheffield United as they prepare to host Carlisle in the EFL Cup.
The Frenchman was forced off early in the second half as the Blades began their Championship campaign with a home defeat to Birmingham.
Fellow strikers Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie both featured in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Bramall Lane, having been doubts beforehand. Both were introduced from the bench and will get more game time on Tuesday night.
Enda Stevens will miss out again after the defender suffered an injury over the summer.
Carlisle boss Chris Beech expects to have an unchanged squad. Forward Zach Clough and goalkeeper Lukas Jensen could be handed their debuts after the summer signings were not involved in the goalless draw with Colchester at the weekend.
Gime Toure and Manasse Mampala did make it onto the pitch as substitutes and both will be hoping to make their full debuts for the Blues.
Jon Mellish is key for the Cumbrians after scoring 16 goals last season and Beech must decide whether the midfielder plays or is saved for the league campaign.
Opta stats
- This will be Sheffield United and Carlisle United's first ever League Cup clash, while they last faced off in a competitive match in March 2014, a 1-0 win for the Blades in League One, with Jose Baxter scoring the game's only goal.
- Carlisle's last away win in any competition against Sheffield United was in March 1980; in six visits since, they have lost three and drawn three.
- Sheffield United have been eliminated from four of their last six League Cup ties against League Two opposition, most recently in the 2016-17 first round when they lost 1-2 to Crewe.
- Carlisle have lost both of their last two League Cup fixtures, last losing three in a row in the competition in August 2005 (run of four).
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town - 7.45pm
Team news
Summer signing Sam Surridge could make his full debut when Stoke host Fleetwood in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Surridge scored the winning goal after coming off the bench in Saturday's opening league win over Reading.
Defender Josh Tymon is set to miss out after suffering a concussion in the game at the weekend.
Forward Tyrese Campbell remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.
Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson is likely to take a further look at some of his new signings.
Brad Halliday, Tom Clarke, Max Clark and Callum Morton all made their full debuts in the loss to Portsmouth on Saturday and will again be in contention.
Anthony Pilkington and Ryan Edmondson made their first appearances from the bench and will be pushing for starts, while another new face, Darnell Johnson, will hope to feature after being an unused substitute.
Grayson may also want the likes of inexperienced pair Shayden Morris and Ged Garner to get more minutes.
Opta stats
- This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Stoke City and Fleetwood Town. Stoke last faced an opponent for the very first time in August 2016, a 4-0 League Cup second round win over Stevenage.
- Fleetwood Town have been eliminated from all seven of their previous League Cup ties against sides from a higher division than themselves, with four of these coming in first round ties against Championship clubs.
- Stoke have progressed from 11 of their last 13 League Cup ties against sides from a lower division than themselves, failing only against Bristol City in 2017-18 and Crawley Town in 2019-20.
- Fleetwood Town have progressed from the League Cup first round in two of the last three seasons; they had failed to do so in six attempts before this.
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Mansfield vs Preston North End - 7.45pm
Team news
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough has hinted he will make changes for the Carabao Cup clash against Preston. Clough confirmed that last year's Player of the Season, George Lapslie, will play after recovering from a thigh problem.
However, the Stags will still be without injured duo Elliott Hewitt and Harry Charsley.
Debutant striker Oliver Hawkins scored his first goal for the club as Mansfield beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 in their opening Sky Bet League Two match and he could lead the line once again.
Preston will be without goalkeeper Declan Rudd as the club follow concussion protocols.
Rudd sustained a head injury challenging for the ball in North End's 4-1 defeat to Hull on the first Saturday of the Championship season, with Daniel Iversen coming on to replace him between the sticks.
Scott Sinclair and Sean Maguire have returned to training and are available for selection after their self-isolation period ended. The Lilywhites will be without midfielder Tom Bayliss, who is still isolating.
Opta stats
- Both of the two previous League Cup meetings between Mansfield and Preston ended in 4-0 wins for the Lilywhites, first in September 2004 and also in last season's first round.
- Preston have won eight of their last nine competitive matches against Mansfield (D1), with both of the last two coming in the League Cup first round (September 2004 and August 2020).
- Mansfield have been eliminated from eight of their last nine League Cup first round matches, only progressing in this time in 2018-19, when they beat Accrington Stanley 6-1 at this stage.
- Preston have won 12 of their last 13 League Cup first round matches, with the other a 2-3 loss to Accrington Stanley in August 2017.
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Bolton vs Barnsley - 8pm
Team news
Bolton are without defender Declan John for the visit of Barnsley in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The 26-year-old suffered a knock in the closing stages of Saturday's 3-3 draw with MK Dons in Sky Bet League One.
Summer signing Will Aimson is not yet ready to feature due to a groin injury.
Manager Ian Evatt has indicated that Kieran Lee and Ricardo Santos are likely to come into his starting line-up after being on the bench at the weekend.
Markus Schopp is looking for his first win as Barnsley manager after a draw at Cardiff at the weekend. The Austrian has said he is likely to make a number of changes for the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium.
Obbi Oulare, Aaron Leya Iseka, Devante Cole and Herbie Kane, who were not involved at the weekend, could all come into contention. Defender Mads Andersen remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.
Opta stats
- This will be the first ever League Cup meeting between Bolton and Barnsley; the Trotters are unbeaten in 12 competitive meetings with the Tykes overall (W6 D6), while their last such defeat to them was the two sides' last cup encounter, Barnsley winning 1-0 in the 1997-98 FA Cup third round.
- Barnsley haven't won away to Bolton in any competition since May 1994 in the second tier; they have visited on nine occasions since, drawing five and losing four.
- Bolton have lost each of their last four League Cup matches, their longest ever run of defeats in the competition.
- Barnsley have been eliminated from five of their last six League Cup ties against League One clubs, with the only exception in this spell being a penalty shootout win over Scunthorpe in August 2015.
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Reading vs Swansea - 8pm
Team news
Reading are expected to make a number of changes for their Carabao Cup first-round clash with Swansea.
The Royals were hit by a coronavirus outbreak during a pre-season training camp in Scotland and manager Veljko Paunovic admits his squad are still playing catch-up in terms of match fitness.
Youngsters Femi Azeez and Ethan Bristow made their first league starts for Reading in their 3-2 Sky Bet Championship defeat to Stoke on Saturday, while Paunovic only named five substitutes for the match after a transfer embargo limited the club's ability to recruit new faces.
The duo could be involved again and are likely to be joined by some of their Under-23 team-mates in the matchday squad.
Swansea boss Russell Martin is set to hand a debut to Dutch striker Joel Piroe.
Piroe, who arrived from PSV in July, was left out of the squad for the Swans' Championship opener against Blackburn, but Martin says the 22-year-old will be involved at the Madejski Stadium.
Korey Smith will be assessed after being forced off just short of the hour mark at Ewood Park, while new signing Liam Walsh will be missing again with a hamstring injury picked up in pre-season.
Connor Roberts - injured on Wales duty at Euro 2020 - is another absentee, while Ben Hamer and Ryan Manning are following coronavirus protocols and Jay Fulton is suspended.
Opta stats
- Reading are winless in 15 matches against Swansea in all competitions, a run that started in January 2009 (D7 L8).
- Swansea have won three of their last four away games against Reading in all competitions (D1), with the first win in this time coming in the League Cup in 2017-18.
- Reading have progressed from the first round of the League Cup in 13 of their last 14 attempts at this stage, with the one elimination coming against Charlton in 2011-12.
- Swansea have lost each of their last three League Cup matches against sides from the same division as themselves, although those defeats came against Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United in 2014-15, 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively.
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Tuesday's other Carabao Cup fixtures
Northern section
Hartlepool United vs Crewe Alexandra - 7pm
Shrewsbury vs Lincoln - 7.45pm
Port Vale vs Sunderland - 7.45pm
Harrogate Town vs Rochdale - 7.45pm
Walsall vs Doncaster Rovers - 7.45pm
Oldham vs Tranmere - 7.45pm
Rotherham United vs Accrington Stanley - 7.45pm
Barrow vs Scunthorpe - 7.45pm
Southern section
Cambridge United vs Swindon Town - 7.45pm
Exeter City vs Wycombe - 7.45pm
Crawley vs Gillingham - 7.30pm
Ipswich vs Newport - 7.45pm
Bristol Rovers vs Cheltenham - 7.45pm
Peterborough vs Plymouth - 7.45pm
Stevenage vs Luton - 7.45pm
Charlton vs Wimbledon - 7.45pm