UEFA suspends Romanian official accused of racism during Paris Saint-Germain v Istanbul Basaksehir

UEFA have suspended Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu until the end of the season after he was in the centre of racism allegations in a Champions League match last December.
Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo alleged racist language was used towards him when he was sent off by fourth official Coltescu during the group-stage game against PSG on December 8, which was subsequently abandoned.
The match resumed the following evening, with a different set of officials taking charge and Basaksehir, who were already eliminated from the competition, went on to lose the match 5-1.
Fourth official Coltescu and assistant referee Octavian Sovre were charged following the incident with a potential breach of Article 11 of UEFA's disciplinary regulations.
Article 11 states that member associations, clubs and players must "comply with the principles of ethical conduct, loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship".
Webo, a former Cameroon international, said Coltescu had disrespected him by referring to him as "the Black one" and an investigation was launched by European soccer's governing body.
The case was referred to UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body following a report from the Inspector appointed by the governing body in December "to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the incident and the events that led" to the game at the Parc des Princes being abandoned.
UEFA said in a statement on Monday that Coltescu had been suspended for "inappropriate behaviour during a UEFA match for which he was appointed" and had been ordered to "attend an educational programme before 30 June 2021."
