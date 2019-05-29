UEFA to keep Baku as Euro 2020 host city, says president Aleksander Ceferin

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says Baku will remain a host city for Euro 2020

President Aleksander Ceferin says UEFA will keep Baku as a host city for Euro 2020 despite fans having problems travelling to the Europa League final.

Arsenal and Chelsea supporters have complained of high travel costs for the final in the Azerbaijan capital, one of the 12 host cities for next year's Euros.

Relatively few English fans have travelled to Baku and neither club sold out their allocations of 6,000 tickets apiece.

Baku ahead of the Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal

"We will not reassess the appointment of the hosts for Euro 2020," Ceferin said.

"It's a pan-European Euro where we want to show that football can bring people together. Of course it will be easier to come to London or to Rome or to Munich, than to Baku or Bucharest or Bilbao, but that doesn't mean that we shouldn't play there."

Baku is hosting four games including a quarter-final next year, with some fans having just six days notice to travel after their team's previous knockout match.

