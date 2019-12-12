Charlie Nicholas' Europa League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Europa League predictions with Manchester United, Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic all in action.

I don't see many things transforming on the pitch. I think Freddie Ljungberg will make more changes and they will go to Belgium more upbeat, but I imagine Alexandre Lacazette will start. Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson will start most likely too, but I am not sure what he will pick defensively.

Arsenal need to take a point from their match in Belgium

I imagine David Luiz will play, but Ljungberg is limited in choice with the full-backs being injured. It is not a turning point for Arsenal yet and I think they will be happy with a point - that is all they need and will take from the match in order to be the top seed.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar - Thursday, 8pm

The job is done, and what a week it has been for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The pressure is building from outside the club, but Solskjaer handles it well. He has not been snappy at the journalists but it is what it is. He got two gigantic wins against Tottenham and Manchester City.

I think he will want the momentum and get over that hurdle which says, have they turned the corner? With two wins, with AZ Alkmaar to come, they have the opportunity to continue this mini little run, so I think they will win comfortably.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Wolves vs Besiktas - Thursday, 8pm

I think it is 11 unbeaten in the Premier League now, and they have put themselves in a lovely place, both in the Premier League and Europa League, so they are embracing it and understanding it now.

Besiktas used to be one of these awkward sides, but they have dropped a level or two in previous seasons. They will park the bus and Wolves struggle with this, but I only see a home win despite that.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time I went against Celtic at Lazio, they scored a late winner. They got their 10th straight domestic trophy at the weekend - they were on their knees with exhaustion and tiredness, but they have been playing so many games. Cluj need to win to qualify with Celtic.

Celtic lost the last time they played against Cluj [in the Champions League third qualifying round in August] and I expect the same to happen again. Neil Lennon will make five or six changes, as the job is done and he needs to focus more domestically. It has been an inspiring group stage for them, but I see them losing here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Rangers vs Young Boys - Thursday, 8pm

This group is wide open, Rangers just need to win - anything can happen here. It was another defeat against Celtic in the League Cup final, when they dominated and controlled the game, but just couldn't put the ball in the net.

Ibrox will be alight with energy, it will not be hard to pick them up. When you get an opportunity like this, you must not pass it up, and Rangers will not. They will be well pushed with desire and Steven Gerrard will get the final out of their system in this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)