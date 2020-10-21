Rangers: Standard Liege missing at least three for Europa League clash due to coronavirus

Rangers' Europa League opponents Standard Liege will be without at least three players for Thursday's Group D clash due to coronavirus.

The Belgian side have confirmed that Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Nicolas Raskin, Moussa Sissako and goalkeeping coach Jan Van Steenberghe have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the game at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne.

Standard's statement on Wednesday added that Damjan Pavlovic and Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba, who both tested negative, had also been withdrawn from the squad due to close contact with Sissako and could miss out pending new test results.

"Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Nicolas Raskin, Moussa Sissako and our goalkeeper trainer Jan Van Steenberghe have tested positive for Covid-19," Standard's statement said.

"On Tuesday morning, the entire squad underwent a Covid-19 test ahead of Thursday's European match against Rangers FC.

"The results received this morning indicate that Michel-Ange, Nicolas, Moussa and Jan are positive. The quartet went directly into quarantine and will therefore not participate in the matches this Thursday against Rangers FC and this Sunday at STVV.

"As a precautionary measure, Damjan Pavlovic and Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba, both tested negative, who cohabit and spent the evening yesterday with Moussa Sissako, are also excluded from the group pending the results of a new test."

Rangers impressed in last season's Europa League, reaching the round of 16 before being knocked out by Bayer Leverkusen.

As well as Standard, Steven Gerrard's side are due to meet Portuguese giants Benfica and Lech Poznan of Poland in this year's group stage.